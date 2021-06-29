Arrest made in Newark homicide

NEWARK, NJ — Deautay M. Haines, 19, of Jersey City, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Akram Brown, 42, of Newark, according to a June 24 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Wednesday, May 19, Brown was shot on Mt. Vernon Place in the city of Newark. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:02 p.m.

In addition to murder, Haines has been charged with possession of a weapon and possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose. Haines is currently being housed at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the investigation. The Jersey City Police Department also assisted.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.