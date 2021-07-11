Alleged gang member from Newark charged with murder

NEWARK, NJ — An alleged member of a Jersey City gang has been charged with the March 31, 2020, murder of a Jersey City resident, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced July 8.

Phillip Wiggins Jr., 24, of Newark, is charged by complaint with one count each of murder in aid of racketeering, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and causing death through use of a firearm. He made his initial appearance by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer and was detained without bail.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on March 31, 2020, Wiggins traveled to an area in Atlantic City controlled by a rival gang, with which Wilkinson was feuding, and allegedly murdered the victim.

Wiggins faces a potential mandatory life sentence for the murder in aid of racketeering count. The count of causing death through use of a firearm carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The count of discharging a firearm during an act of violence carries a potential mandatory consecutive sentence of 10 years in prison.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.