Kenilworth man shot to death in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal shooting of Alishaki Pearson, 31, of Kenilworth, according to a July 12 press release from the ECPO.

On Saturday, July 10, at approximately 1 a.m., Pearson was shot on South Munn Avenue in East Orange. Pearson was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 1:36 a.m.

A second male victim, age 30, was also shot, but survived.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.