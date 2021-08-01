Salvation Army NJ’s music program in Orange makes lasting impact

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Recognizing that music education is valuable for a child’s growth, the Salvation Army New Jersey Division music program is creating a lasting impression on children around the Garden State, including in Orange.

Divisional Music Director Nathan Powers, who oversees more than a dozen music and creative arts programs throughout the state, highlighted the impact the Salvation Army’s musical programs have had in the state and specifically in Orange.

“We run a divisional brass band that meets once a month. About 30 to 40 percent of the members are from Orange, so they’re producing excellent musicians,” Powers said on July 27, adding that nearly all of his divisional brass band members took part in Star Search, a Salvation Army music competition across the Eastern Seaboard, and the band even had a winner at the highest level, Level 4.

“Edward Hardy, the band master, won first place in percussion. I worked with him this summer and he was one of our music counselors at our camp and teaches percussion there as well,” Powers said of the Newark teenager. “Not only are (the music programs) producing young musicians, but those young musicians are being used to teach the next generation. In terms of the Salvation Army as a whole in New Jersey, we’re doing great things and we’re very proud of the young musicians that we’re producing.”

According to Capt. Sergo Lalanne of the Salvation Army’s Orange Corps, the nonprofit organization is considered the No. 1 provider of free or reduced-cost music lessons to children of all ages, aside from public schools.

“With the generosity of our friends of the Salvation Army — donors and supporters — we are in the position to serve, especially in the low-income brackets, with music and arts at no charge,” Lalanne said on July 26. “Due to these funds, we are able to purchase musical instruments for kids. Prior to the pandemic, we used to have the kids share instruments. Now, because of COVID, we can’t do that anymore. Each child is allowed to take an instrument home to practice. How were we able to do that? Simply because of the generosity of the general public who gave to the Salvation Army.”

Powers also touted the Salvation Army’s ability to provide resources at little to no cost.

“After the government, we are the No. 1 provider of education in the state,” Powers said. “Most of the programs are after-school programs, where we often try to make sure that the kids get a meal as well, or a good snack. We’re not just looking out for the musical side of things, but we’re also making sure they all get fed.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the music programs pivoted to being offered online.

“We had to move everything online. Everyone was resilient through all the ups and downs, with the closings and reopening and the changes of rules in the state,” Powers said. “Mostly, the kids have been looking forward to that because the music is a stress reliever, and it’s something that they enjoy doing and often they choose to do it.

“Coming out of COVID, we’ve been waiting to hear from the governor’s office about our music and arts camp,” he continued, discussing Camp Tecumseh. “I’m going to be working very hard with the camp team to make sure that we’re ready to go. We’ve seen kids who really wanted to be together, make music, connect and have some sort of normality compared to last summer.”

In East Orange, the Salvation Army utilizes an arts education center that serves all of the Oranges, with the majority of students coming from East Orange and Orange.

“Music was always one of the things we thought would be a good way to bring kids together for friendship, camaraderie and, most importantly, to learn how to play musical instruments,” Lalanne said. “During COVID-19, we were forced to think outside of the box. We thought the only way to continue the music program was to go virtual. We had Zoom guitar classes, dance classes, brass and drum classes for the kids.

“As opposed to the 60 to 75 kids we were (previously) working with, we had to trim it down to only 30 kids for only those who were consistent with the program,” he continued. “By June 2020, we had a virtual Zoom finale with performances, brass solos, duets and an award ceremony to make it interesting. We see the interest.”

Photos Courtesy of Sergo Lalanne