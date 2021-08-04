Maplewood Library to relocate as it builds a 21st-century library

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — As Maplewood Memorial Library moves forward with its plans to build a “library for the 21st century,” the library will continue to provide its many services to the community — just from a different location.

The Main Library building at 51 Baker St. will close on Sept. 17, to allow time to move and store library materials as staff prepares the building for construction later in the year. Adult services will be relocated to 129 Boyden Ave., the former Office of Emergency Management building, adjacent to the Maplewood Community Pool parking lot.

Beginning Oct. 4, the following adult services will be available at this location: reference services; new adult books, DVDs and audiobooks; periodicals and newspapers; public computers for ages 18 and older, including printing, copying and scanning; holds, pickups and all returns; and notary services by appointment. Library hours will be Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hilton Branch, at 1688 Springfield Ave., will be a dedicated children’s and teens’ library. Beginning Sept. 18, the following services will be available at this location: reference services for children and teens; children’s and teens’ books, DVDs and audiobooks; dedicated children’s and teens’ computers; children’s and teen’s programming; and holds, pickups and all returns. Hilton Branch hours will be Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

From Sept. 18 to Oct. 4, all holds must be picked up at the Hilton Branch. Items may be returned to the Hilton Branch or any other BCCLS library. After Oct. 4, patrons may pick up their holds at the Hilton Branch, the adult interim location or any other BCCLS library.

The Maplewood Library project, “Writing a New Story, A Library for the 21st Century,” includes a total reconstruction of the building, with the addition of a second floor. A ground-level main entrance, major public spaces on the first floor, and centrally located elevators and restrooms will ensure accessibility for all patrons. The new building will have more space and seating, enhanced technology, and an expanded collection. More public meeting and study spaces will be provided. A new community room, local history room and MakerSpace will be added. The Memorial Park side of the building will feature an outdoor reading terrace and easy access to the park. The Children’s Room will feature a flexible program space and a craft area. The project is anticipated to take 18 months.

This project is a public and private partnership that includes funding from the NJ Library Construction Bond Act, the township of Maplewood, and private funding through the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation’s Writing a New Story Campaign. For more information and updates, visit maplewoodlibrary.org and maplewoodlibraryfoundation.org.