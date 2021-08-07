Bloomfield School District discusses sustainability at BOE meeting

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Administrators in the Bloomfield School District addressed sustainability in the schools at the July 20 Board of Education meeting, after residents wrote in to the public comment portion of the meeting to ask about green initiatives. Solar panels were mentioned several times, with Assistant Superintendent Joe Fleres saying that, in order to help the district receive grant funding, the district has applied for certification from Sustainable Jersey, a nonprofit organization that certifies N.J. municipalities for their green initiatives and works with them to reach more sustainability goals.

“The Bloomfield School District has been working diligently the past few months applying for the bronze status with Sustainable Jersey,” Fleres said at the meeting. “Our application is under review, and we expect to hear back in August.”

Sustainable Jersey offers two certification levels: bronze, which 155 municipalities have received, and the higher level of silver, which 64 municipalities have received. School districts and individual schools can also register and apply for certification.

In her public comment message, Bloomfield resident Carolyn Vadala outlined the Sustainable Jersey for Schools points system, which helps districts attain funding for green projects. Fleres said that, once the district knows the status of its application, administrators will move forward with sustainability initiatives.

“We’re excited at the prospect of receiving this recognition and starting the process of applying for grants that are made available through Sustainable Jersey for certified school districts,” Fleres said.

Maria Sanders, another resident, said climate change should be a topic when teachers and staff in the district attend professional development.

“There was a two-hour Zoom professional development session early in June on sustainability information for teachers, with no mention of the value of solar panels on school property to help combat climate change and save taxpayer money,” Sanders wrote to the BOE. “Will solar be addressed in future green team workshops?”

In response to Sanders’ question, Fleres said community members sponsored the free professional development session at the beginning of June. It was completed as one of the requirements to be met for bronze certification through Sustainable Jersey. Solar power was not one of the topics they were mandated to discuss at the session.

“Scientists say that time is short to avoid permanent climate chaos,” Ted Glick wrote to the district. “We must replace polluting energy sources like coal, oil and natural gases with clean, renewable energy such as solar and wind.”

Bloomfield resident Florence Molino, who has solar panels on her home, wrote to the BOE that she has seen savings on her energy bill since having them installed.

“I have had solar panels on my house for 10 years,” she wrote. “The survey only took a few minutes to assess that solar panels were doable for me. I took advantage of the federal tax credit and state rebate. I wonder why Bloomfield is not taking advantage of the monetary benefits. Everyone is aware of climate change and the need to change to renewable forms of energy. Bloomfield should use this as a learning tool for the children in the school system.”

Resident Satenik Margaryan also has solar panels on her house and said she too has taken advantage of tax credits to have them installed.

“Although financial motivations weren’t our primary concern when we got our solar panels, it has been nice to receive financial rewards,” she wrote to the BOE.

In response to the questions and comments from residents, Superintendent of Schools Sal Goncalves said at the meeting that the district has been discussing the long-term needs of the school buildings with sustainability in mind.

“The district continues to make sustainability a priority,” Goncalves said at the meeting. “While solar panels are easy to see, projects — including roofs and window replacements, and improving our building envelopes — improve efficiency standards.”

While new boilers and air purifiers have improved the air quality in the buildings, Goncalves said the district is open to more sustainable initiatives in the future, working with local, county and state officials to implement them.

“We welcome the opportunity to continue to partner with the town, county or state in continuing to improve sustainability in our facilities,” Goncalves said.