Kean U’s Scholar Academy accepts 22 East Orange high school students

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Twenty-two current East Orange high school students have been accepted into the Kean University Scholar Academy, a dual-enrollment program that offers qualified students the opportunity to earn college credits while still attending high school.

The first cohort began learning earlier this summer, when select students from throughout the state attended a four-week summer orientation on the university’s Union and Skylands campuses to learn about the college experience and meet members of their cohort.

In addition to academic preparation, the program offers mentorship, counseling and career guidance, as well as internships with industry partners. In addition, after graduation from high school, the students will have the opportunity to travel to the university’s campus in China.

Arriving with the Kean University “Cougar” bus, university President Lamont O. Repollet visited the students at school in East Orange to hand out acceptance letters and personally welcome them to Kean University.

“Kean Scholar Academy is a unique opportunity for these students to accelerate their acquisition of a college degree,” Repollet said. “This program will provide the academic, social and emotional support needed for freshmen students to simultaneously earn college credits while taking high school courses. We are excited to welcome students from the East Orange School District to participate in our first cohort.”

Students accepted into the program were chosen from Whitney Houston Academy, East Orange STEM Academy, John L. Costley Middle School, and the Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts. The students chosen for the program are: Saniyyah Carter, Jaheim Dixon, Gabrielle Hamilton, Bergson Leneus, Ashley Johnny, Cameron Lopes, Brian Robinson, Destiny Johnson, Bryce Brown, Janah Tukay, Caleb Heath, Kaylah Holden, Cacendy Francois, Magette Taha, Obed LaRose, Rose Jean-Baptiste, Malachi Blugh, Alisha Luke, Brian Rodriguez, Ryan English, Honesty Green and Kamau Gabbido.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for exceptional students,” East Orange Superintendent of Schools AbdulSaleem Hasan said. “Their hard work, perseverance and academic achievement has opened a door for them too long closed to the people of this community. We thank Dr. Repollet and Kean University for recognizing the extraordinary talents of our students and for paving the way in this next mile of their success.”

Throughout the academic year, Kean Scholars from throughout the state will engage together in workshops, classes and counseling sessions on Kean’s Union campus, while attending their respective high schools.

“This program is a new way of life for these students and their families,” Scholar Academy Executive Director Jason Lester said. “They will serve as trailblazers for their peers as we immerse them in the college experience and expose them to various opportunities some freshmen could never imagine.”