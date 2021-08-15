East Orange increases vaccination access and encourages indoor mask usage

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The COVID-19 delta variant has recently led to rising hospitalizations across the nation. Now, in preparation for the impact this will have on East Orange, the city’s Department of Health and Human Services has increased its efforts to get residents vaccinated and is now encouraging everyone — both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals —to resume wearing masks indoors.

The department’s new Mobile Health Clinic, which launched in March, is currently holding pop-up visits at community events all summer long; walk-ups are welcome, but preregistration is strongly advised. No insurance is required.

“Getting our community vaccinated is a top priority, and we are hoping that increased access and availability will move the needle forward. If someone has not been vaccinated, it won’t be due to lack of access and information,” public information officer Connie Jackson said Aug. 8.

While the number of vaccinated residents continues to increase, city officials would like to see a more drastic increase, according to Health and Human Services Director Monique Griffith. Current data for East Orange from the N.J. Department of Health, as of Aug. 6, shows that 44 percent of all residents eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose, a 4-percent increase from the previous month, and that 36 percent of all residents eligible for the vaccine have completed their vaccinations, a 3-percent increase from the previous month. As of July 6, 46 percent of residents 18 and older have been fully vaccinated; 51 percent of residents 30 and older have been; and 65 percent of residents 65 and older have been.

According to COVID-19 statistics from the Essex County Department of Health on Aug. 10, East Orange has seen 7,362 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 12 cases from the previous day, and 315 deaths.

Compared to the outbreak numbers of earlier this year, according to Jackson, “East Orange has not seen a significant spike in cases; however, the daily numbers continue to climb at a steady pace.”

Vaccination pop-up events will be held on Thursdays, Aug. 12 and 26, Sept. 9 and 23, and Oct. 7 and 21, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of City Hall Plaza, as well as every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the intersection of Central Avenue and Old Sanford Street.

In addition to vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cite mask usage as a key factor to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Masking in general is still an effective tool to fight the transmission of respiratory viruses,” Griffith said Aug. 8. “In the presence of a more contagious variant of COVID such as the delta variant, covering with a mask that fits well and has a stronger ability to filter airborne particles may be more beneficial; however, some additional protection is better than none at all. The number of vaccinations within the city is increasing, but we cannot predict the degree of future increase.

“We remain optimistic that, as a community, we will see a greater level of protection against COVID and not forfeit the progress that has been made to date,” she continued. “Taking advantage of available vaccines is the main way that can occur, and we will continue to provide residents with access.”

To that end, Griffith reminded residents who are still hesitant to receive the vaccine that COVID-19 is extremely dangerous, and this is the best way to fight it.

“We are sensitive to people’s fears and the fact that many fear the vaccine more than COVID,” Griffith said. “However, taking the chance of contracting COVID and becoming severely ill or worse is not worth the risk. The vaccines have proven to be effective in preventing severe illness, even in the presence of the variants.”

East Orange Mayor Ted Green emphasized the need for people to continue to wear masks indoors, whether vaccinated or not, especially when social distancing is unavoidable or difficult to maintain, such as at crowded indoor activities and events. As always, Green encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

“Our Health Department has a strong partnership with federal, state and local health agencies, and we are all working together to ensure that anyone who wants to be vaccinated has access to the vaccine,” Green said Aug. 8.

To receive the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine, residents must register online at www.eovaccine.org or call 973-266-5480.