West Orange firefighters promoted to deputy chief and captain

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A promotion ceremony for two West Orange firefighters was held at the Wilshire Grand Hotel in West Orange on Oct. 5. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio promoted Philip Bussey from the rank of fire captain to the rank of deputy fire chief and Omar Guzman from the rank of firefighter to the rank of fire captain.

Mayor Robert D. Parisi administered the oath of office while family members held the Bible. Council President Cindy Matute-Brown, Councilwoman Susan McCartney and Councilwoman Tammy Williams were also on hand to congratulate both men and offer words of gratitude for their service to the community.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan