NJ law enforcement leaders honor officers, including Roberts, who died during pandemic

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey’s law enforcement leaders gathered Oct. 13 at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton to unveil the state’s first permanent memorial honoring police officers and other law enforcement professionals who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glen Ridge Police Sgt. Charles E. Roberts III is among those honored on the memorial, which honors the 28 law enforcement personnel who died from COVID-related complications, including nine employees of the Newark Police Department and nine state and county correctional officers. The memorial will remain in the ground floor atrium of the Hughes Justice Complex, which houses the Attorney General’s Office, the State Public Defender’s Office and the New Jersey Supreme Court.

“Members of law enforcement selflessly put their lives on the line every day to protect New Jerseyans,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “The loss of these 28 individuals to COVID-19 is a tragedy, and we will always remember their service to our state and our communities. This memorial is a fitting and solemn honor for these brave and courageous men and women.”

“Today and every day, we honor the law enforcement professionals who gave their lives protecting New Jersey residents during this unprecedented crisis,” said acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck, who presided over the memorial’s unveiling. “We will never forget their service to our state, and this memorial will ensure that future generations do not either.”

“When this pandemic started, New Jersey’s law enforcement, as with all first responders, did not have the option to work from home. Every day they went to their assignments knowing full well that a new and deadly reality was upon us,” said Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “Those brave men and women who have sworn an oath to public service, never hesitated and answered that call because there were people who needed their help and they knew they could make a difference. Today is a day of recognition as we commemorate their ultimate sacrifice and commitment to duty, for which we will be forever grateful.”

“COVID-19 was unlike anything law enforcement ever had to deal with,” said Patrick Colligan, president of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association. “While most of the world learned to work virtually, we didn’t have that option. We had to cope with an unseen, untouchable enemy that could be brought home and even affect our loved ones. As we see today, our profession paid a terrible price.”

“Our heroes in law enforcement have continued to fight crime in the street, and while doing this over the past 18 months our heroes had to fight a new invisible force of COVID-19,” said Robert W. Fox, president of New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police. “We have lost several brave officers to the pandemic and we salute them for laying down their lives to protect the public they serve.”

During the Oct. 13 ceremony, two of the state’s top law enforcement leaders — Callahan and Division of Criminal Justice Chief of Detectives Weldon Powell — read the names of those honored by the memorial, and were joined at the event by family members of fallen officers.

Those recognized on the memorial are: