Five candidates vie for three open seats on Orange BOE

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Board of Education has five candidates vying for three seats this election season. Three incumbents are running: Siaka Sherif; Derrick Henry, running under the slogan “Orange 1st”; and David Kent Armstrong, running under the slogan “About the Children.” Running a joint campaign under the slogan “Achieving Greatness Together” are challengers Myrtha Lominy-Rhodes and Cierra Green.

Armstrong, who has been filling an unexpired term on the BOE, is now running for his first full three-year term. An Orange resident for the past 20 years, Armstrong retired from NJ Transit four years ago after 35 years of service. He has served as Parent Teacher Organization president at Lincoln Avenue Elementary School for the last 10 years, and has been a Cubmaster and assistant Scoutmaster for Troop and Pack 4749 at St. Matthew AME Church. He also sits on the board for the Family Support Organization of Essex County, a peer-to-peer mental health organization. According to Armstrong, the top issue currently facing Orange Public Schools is the effective transmission back to in-person learning after school buildings were closed due to the pandemic.

“Due to a lot of our scholars just returning to school after almost a two-year absence, we need to address their social and emotional well-being, and not just academics,” Armstrong told the Record-Transcript. “I would do my best to assure the services and support are fully funded.”

Green, who has a master’s degree in chemistry and educational leadership and is currently pursuing a doctorate in chemistry, is an instructional specialist for the Newark Board of Education, where she conducts virtual science labs for students. According to Green, working in the science and education fields for the past 15 years has taught her a great deal about collaboration, especially with a diverse community. Green said the top issue she would like to address as a board member is teacher retention and training, saying that teachers are integral in making a district run smoothly.

“They are at the forefront of education, and without them the best curriculums are just words on paper. The biggest problem facing the district is reduced numbers of certified teachers and aides,” Green told the Record-Transcript. “Over the past few weeks, I have seen the district work with staffing companies and express an interest in recruiting teachers outside of the state; both are good options. I would suggest working with colleges to obtain student-teachers for education programs.”

As she believes the teaching shortage will continue for the foreseeable future, Green suggested reaching out to alumni teachers and identifying current Orange students who have expressed interest in becoming teachers and mentoring them.

“Additionally, the district should also try to retain and mentor the current teachers,” she said. “There must be an effort placed on determining why teachers are leaving and try to rectify the issue.”

A product of the school district himself, Henry is a senior field writer at a media organization and a School Age Child Care program supervisor for the West Essex YMCA. In Orange, Henry has advocated for a mosque in the town and for LGBTQ equality and protection, and was a member of the Committee for an Elected School Board, which helped transition the Orange BOE from an appointed board to an elected one. His recent duties as an elected board member include chairing the Facilities Subcommittee and serving as board liaison to the city’s Technical Review Committee.

“The top challenge currently facing the Orange School District, as well as the other 500-plus districts in New Jersey, is the ‘fluctuating’ return to normalcy. During state COVID-19 mandates and an upcoming Start Strong Assessment recently tested in Orange, the board, our staff and administration have been tasked with sheltering and developing our children through a return to physical facilities — finally,” Henry told the Record-Transcript. “My vote and experience, along with a majority of the board’s approval, can oversee the holistic progression of the district, both in terms of academic performance and post-pandemic mental wellness, both for students and staff. As we are doing so, one of our top responsibilities is listening to the voice of our parents and voters. Other top priorities include protecting district interests during Orange’s construction boom and assisting to reevaluate emerging traffic patterns caused by such.”

An eight-year resident of Orange, Lominy-Rhodes is an interventionist at Peshine Avenue School in Newark. She is a member of the People’s Organization for Progress, which focuses primarily on equality, justice and poverty issues. Seven years ago, she founded and currently serves on the board of Muslimaat in Motion, a nonprofit organization composed of Muslim women committed to assisting in building a stronger infrastructure for all Muslim women and children in the Islamic community.

“The top issues in Orange schools today are safety and behavioral issues, and, if elected, I would address them by first recommending counseling for parents and students funded by the Board of Education in collaboration with corporate sponsors,” she told the Record-Transcript. “My mantra is to fix the homes, fix the schools. Secondly, I would also recommend online mentoring programs, such as Big Sister and Big Brother, by using the Zoom platform. Also, develop a functional Parent Teacher Organization that includes parents and teachers, and not just parents. Finally, find a creative and effective way to develop a relationship with the community.”

Sherif, who has lived in Orange for 16 years, is an accountant. Prior to becoming a board member, he was vice president of the PTO at Lincoln School. According to Sherif, the most pressing issue facing the school district is Orange’s growing population.

“We must continue to advocate for additional funding for our growing population,” Sherif told the Record-Transcript. “To continue, as a board, we must stand with the superintendent and speak with the state Legislature to assist with the funding concern and also support the district with the opening of a new elementary school to offset the growing numbers at our elementary-level buildings.”

The school district budget was tight prior to the pandemic, and COVID-19 response has certainly made the budget even tighter. For many voters — especially those who have suffered financial strain during the pandemic — taxes and the district budget is a key issue.

According to Henry, the good news is that the Orange BOE is currently operating in a surplus budget, thanks to state and federal funding, as well as grants.

“While we receive the majority of our funds from the state as an urban school district, Orange has been somewhat blessed. That doesn’t mean opening our wallets fully. We must spend wisely; now, we can attempt to ‘nuance’ our school dollars,” Henry said. “However, we must keep in mind this exercise is being attempted in most school districts during a late-stage pandemic educational environment, posing challenges in curricular resources, staffing, compensation, retention, etc. Moreover, the Orange School District has become more inclusive of its community efforts, regarding outreach in multiple languages, as well. Such was not always the case.”

Lominy-Rhodes believes the best way to help struggling taxpayers is to bring more industry and business to Orange, increasing the number of ratables.

“If there are tax incentives given to large corporations and builders etc., we need to reduce the tax incentives and the longevity of the incentive, so that it will not be an additional burden on the taxpayer,” she said. “We should look at the current tax code to see if there are additional ways to reduce the tax burden by looking at who is paying taxes and who is not, in order to make it more equitable and fair.”

Armstrong plans to ensure Orange is taking full advantage of all state and federal funding.

“I would make sure, as a board member, we look at all sources of revenue from the state and federal levels to receive all the monies that are needed to run a well-organized school system,” Armstrong said.

While Green does not believe much can be done to lower taxes, she believes the board should focus on making sure the district provides the best education possible with the money it collects.

“Unfortunately, many residents opt to send their children out of district, which causes them to incur additional education costs,” Green said. “As a board member, my goal would be to ensure our schools have the curriculum and resources so that parents feel confident in the district’s ability to provide substantial education for their children. Schools also offer many resources that can be beneficial to the community, such as food distributions, health fairs and entertainment events. It’s important these events are known and community members are encouraged to attend.”

Sherif expressed his commitment to remaining transparent with the community on how all money is being spent, stating his desire as Finance Committee chairperson to continue posting the district’s bills list monthly on the district’s social media.

“Transparency regarding how the district is allocating funding is vital. I consistently ask questions. I review the budget backup documents monthly and meet with the school business administrator consistently,” Sherif said. “I am not a proponent of the tax levy exceeding 2 percent, and this has been my stance since entering the Board of Education and remains as such. This will certainly assist our taxpayers.”

The closure of school buildings due to COVID-19 highlighted issues regarding the digital divide in New Jersey, as well as issues of equity and access.

According to Green, the most important step is for the district to remain current with technology and virtual platforms, remaining aware of the newest and best resources.

“It is important to ensure learning will transition seamlessly if there is a return to virtual learning, so that no instruction time is lost. The district should make sure schools are prepared with computers, and there should be continued communications with community partners to ensure internet services are available for households who don’t have any. I would also like for schools to provide training on virtual platforms to students, teachers and families,” Green said, adding that it is important for schools to incorporate technology into lessons whether classes are being held virtually or in person. “It is also of vital importance that our students are proficient in using technology; it will help them immensely in education. I would suggest that all stakeholders receive training on how to navigate virtual platforms and these trainings be recorded and available on demand for those who need them.”

Henry looked back proudly at the district’s response to the digital divide during the early days of the pandemic.

“During the very active stages of COVID-19, Orange was lucky to have staff dedicated to ensuring that we met — to the best of the district’s ability — a one-to-one student/chromebook ratio. It didn’t start off that way, as we struggled with households with multiple children, technical or translational issues, or broadband or Wi-Fi access. We have, to date, proficiently dealt with those issues,” Henry said. “We still have occasional technical kiosks for the addressment or resolution of those issues, as they continue to arise within our student body. We learn from our mistakes and try to duplicate our successes.”

Sherif also applauded the board’s efforts in the past two years to help all students learn, regardless of their family’s income level.

“Due to the additional funding from the CARES Act, Coronavirus Relief Fund and ESSER II, the district was able to outfit all students with Chromebooks,” Sherif said. “Further, the district was able to replace generation-one Chromebooks with the most updated version. As chair of the Finance Committee, this was a recommendation made to the superintendent and his team as he laid out his plans for usage of the funding.”

According to Lominy-Rhodes, while districts across the country should have been working to narrow the digital divide, what is most important now is moving forward with that work.

“Since we did not properly plan for our children to be equipped with the technology needed, COVID can be viewed as a gift for us to now expedite and move our children into this digital area,” Lominy-Rhodes said. “Although some progress has been made in New Jersey, we need to continue this momentum until all of the children have access to technology.”

Armstrong acknowledged that the digital divide is a pressing issue.

“Unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic magnified some systemic and institutionalized racism when it came to certain groups of people,” Armstrong said. “Orange and the state of New Jersey are working very hard to close the digital divide. All children should have the same access to a fully functioning education system.”

“School safety” has certainly become a buzz phrase in recent times, with continued concerns regarding weapons in schools, as well as concerns regarding student and staff well-being in terms of mental health support.

Green praised the school district for what it has already done to support students.

“Orange School District has done well providing students with a safe learning environment inside the school buildings. As a board member my goal would be to ensure this continues,” Green said. “The district must continue offering counseling services to teachers and students and providing the community with reports detailing incidents at each school.”

Green added that she would like feedback from the school community regarding safety, especially from teachers, who often know much of what happens at the schools.

“Although the schools are doing a good job maintaining safety within the school, additional help is needed outside of the school,” Green said. “I would like to see improvements in working with the police and crossing guards to increase their presence in the mornings, during dismissal and for after-school programs. I would also like the district to highlight programs on bullying and detail where students can find resources. It is important to be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to safety.”

Sherif spoke highly of Wellness Wednesdays, an initiative incorporated into the schools last year in which staff and students took part in wellness activities.

“There is a modified version being planned for the remainder of the school year as wellness is important for all staff and students,” Sherif said. “Social-emotional support is critical for staff and students. In speaking with the superintendent, his trauma-informed team have worked on additional supports to incorporate this into the general infrastructure of the day.”

Lominy-Rhodes would like to see more collaboration regarding school safety, with the district seeking input from students and staff, as well as making sure students and staff know how they themselves can contribute to school safety.

“Security is responsible for the physical safety of the students and staff, and emotional well-being is the responsibility of school counselors and nurses,” she said. “Parent involvement will also be important, and they should consider being more transparent in informing schools of issues that their child is currently experiencing or has experienced in order for the staff to become better equipped to service the children.”

For Henry, one of the greatest challenges regarding safety will be the several residential projects underway in Orange.

“As a member of the Technical Review Committee, my questions are always how many children said new development is bringing to the district,” Henry said. “Also, we must consider traffic patterns of said new buildings, as they are going to affect the arrivals/departures of most of our pedestrian student body.

“Emotionally, we have a heavier burden to bear,” he said about the community returning the school buildings. “Some students and staff lost loved ones to COVID-19 or may have difficult residential situations because of such. On school grounds, we have to be understanding and compassionate when those needs are brought to our attention. That means introducing legislation, as necessary, for board approval when continuing needs arise to better represent, address and protect the needs of all involved. It is a work in progress.”

Armstrong emphasized the importance of a strong support system in the schools.

“We need to have social and emotional support systems in our schools for not just our children, but for everyone that wants our scholars to reach their fullest potential,” Armstrong said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Residents in Essex County have several ways to vote, such as by mail, early in-person voting, via drop box and in person on the day.