Seventh annual Spirit Run draws hundreds to Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — More than 250 people participated in the seventh annual Spirit Run in Bloomfield on Oct. 30. The USATF-sanctioned race started and ended on the Bloomfield Green and ran through Mt. Olivet Cemetery, which is the beneficiary of race proceeds. Costumes were encouraged for the race, which was organized by Sacred Heart Church. Bloomfield police and EMS helped during the event.

Photos Courtesy of David Bauer, David Barth and Elizabeth O’Neill