Irvington Council passes Springfield Avenue Business Improvement District’s budget

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — During the Oct. 25 Irvington City Council meeting, council members unanimously voted to adopt the Irvington Springfield Avenue Business Improvement District’s 2021-2022 budget. Introduced Sept. 27 and passed on second reading Oct. 25, the ISABID’s 2021-2022 budget is for $450,900.

According to Council President Renee Burgess, this approved budget will allow the ISABID to continue to enhance Irvington’s section of the Springfield Avenue corridor in various ways.

The ISABID “helps enhance the businesses of this town as well as the appearance,” Burgess told the Irvington Herald in a Nov. 2 interview. “The township and the ISABID work together; the Christmas decorations and seasonal decorations residents normally see displayed in Irvington Center is a perfect example of that.

“I think the ISABID are doing a wonderful job working hand in hand with the township,” Burgess continued. “A lot of the members are business owners themselves and/or both lived and graduated from our school system — business owners such as Dr. (Thomas) Pantich, a local dentist (and president of the ISABID). He graduated from our school system and runs his business in Irvington. I, myself, am a member, representing the township. We meet monthly discussing strategies on how to help the mayor with his initiative on keeping our township clean and safe.”