Mayapple Trail Runs bring avid runners to the South Mountain Reservation

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 11th annual Mayapple Trail Runs were held Oct. 16 in the South Mountain Reservation. The races were organized by the volunteers of the South Mountain Conservancy with the support of the Essex County Parks Department. The USA Track and Field–sanctioned races provided an informal but supportive trail race environment for runners who were up to the challenge of completing 10 miles, 20 miles or a 50K — a whopping 31 miles! All proceeds went to support the mission of the conservancy as a steward and advocate for the park and its public programs.

Photos Courtesy of South Mountain Conservancy