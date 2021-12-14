Orange celebrates with tree lighting

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange community came together for a Christmas tree lighting at City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Residents enjoyed live performances and free refreshments, goods from local vendors, and photos with Mayor Dwayne Warren.

It was a contrast to last year’s holiday, which was dampened by COVID-19. The mayor was in a very good mood and focused not so much on how many came out for the event, but on how happy everyone seemed.

“It’s just our time of the year to reflect back, to say thank you and celebrate with the children so we can start the holiday season off in a festive manner,” said Warren on Friday, Dec. 3. “It wasn’t the largest turnout. It was a close-knit turnout, and it was the faithful who wanted to bring their kids

out. The weather wasn’t the warmest at all, and there were about 50 to 100 people. Of course, there was hot chocolate and good cheer to go around.

“I want to thank our vendors who came out and supported us as well. We had people who do crafts, people who do specialty foods and jewelry as well,” he continued.

“Regarding the live performances, we had one of our high school students, we had a number of choir members as well, and then, of course, I’m a constant soloist at many events. We got our tree at a farm. … We try to focus on places that are reseeding and try to keep the Earth ripe for growing. One of those places that are responsible and sustainable.”

Warren said Orange is looking to do a number of winter events this year, unlike last year. He thanked Dunkin’ and others who provided food, hot chocolate and other supplies. He pointed out the steps that had been taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, such

as having masks, hand sanitizers, gloves and social

distancing.

“It was acutely successful,” said the mayor. “The great thing about it is that, when we go, we go loud and we go big. The community heard us celebrating, and that brought a lot of people out by itself, spurring other people to make calls to their neighbors and to their family about the upcoming season. One of the biggest things is the crowd included people who had never come before and they had a great time, so it expanded our touch in the community. The interesting part lies where you break down the numbers. You’ll see people of all different ethnicities. It was beautiful to hear all different languages, people who had stories of how they were going to celebrate in very diverse ways. It was a good mix of ethnicities, religio

us beliefs, languages and people from all income levels.”

Warren urged Orange residents to contact their family, friends and neighbors this holiday season and get involved in their own communities.

“The pandemic has taught us that we need to stay in touch, we need to be involved and we need to take care of our health,” he continued. “This year, we need to give the gift of love, contact and association, because that’s what is going to keep us sane.”

Councilwoman Adrienne Wooten, who was also in attendance at the tree lighting, wished everyone a joyous and safe holiday season.

“The winter holidays are the best holidays of the year. It is a time of year when we reflect upon peace throughout our communities,” Wooten said on Sunday, Dec. 5. “We started the holidays with a community menorah lighting, followed by the tree lighting, and we will end this season with a program for Kwanzaa. This is one of the best seasons of the year. We celebrate in our city and wish everyone a joyous and safe holiday season.”