School’s assistant principal is introduced

IRVINGTON, NJ — At the Irvington Board of Education’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 22, members were able to have a meet and greet with Edward LaPierre, the new assistant principal at Mount Vernon Avenue Elementary School in Irvington. Smiling and waving hello enthusiastically via the Zoom platform, Board of Education members gave LaPierre a warm welcome into their Irvington family.

Taking a moment to introduce himself to board members, LaPierre spoke of his many years as an educator, beginning as a paraprofessional at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School.

“Good evening, board President Lyon, Vice President Beasley, fellow board members, cabinet members and Irvington community,” LaPierre said during the meeting, singling out BOE President Audrey Lyon and Vice President Annette L. Beasley in his introduction. “My name is Edward LaPierre, and I’ve been a member of the Irvington Public School family for 17 years. I began my career here as a paraprofessional at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Later, I became a fourth-grade teacher there, and I served as a fourth-grade teacher for 13 years. More recently, I have become a literacy specialist at University Elementary School.

“Irvington Public Schools have provided me with many growth opportunities. I am truly honored to accept the position of assistant principal at Mount Vernon Avenue Elementary School,” he continued. “I look forward to collaborating with Ms. (Tyisha) Bennett and the Mount Vernon family and to work towards a common goal to build a community, one student at a time, and continue our mission to inspire and instruct all students to think critically, creatively and responsibly, to embrace diversity and to pursue their dreams with purpose. I am truly grateful and excited for this new journey.”

Bennett was the acting principal of Mount Vernon Avenue Elementary School until her full appointment in November. Michael Bussacco was also appointed as principal at Florence Avenue Elementary School in November.

“Thank you, Mr. LaPierre; we’re really excited to have you onboard. We really appreciate it, and you are definitely what our scholars need,” Lyon said during the meeting.

Superintendent April Vauss spoke highly of LaPierre, mentioning how proud he will make Irvington in his new role. Vauss also mentioned the other new hires within the school system, including Carol Coleman, who was appointed as the new assistant principal of Florence Avenue Elementary School last month.

“I recommended him for hire to the board,” Vauss said Thursday, Dec. 23, of LaPierre. “I think he is a very knowledgeable and competent employee. He embodies what we attempt to do in Irvington — grow talent from within. I know he will make us proud. We just appointed Carol Coleman the assistant principal at Florence Avenue Elementary School last month, as well as the new administrative team at Florence Avenue Elementary School. (Coleman) is an Irvington resident whose child went through Irvington Public Schools, and her entire educational career has been here in Irvington.”