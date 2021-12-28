Women’s Club of Glen Ridge hosts ‘Deck Your Halls’ workshop

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge finished out its 2021 events calendar with the “Deck Your Halls” holiday greens workshop. The event brought more than 50 members and guests to the club’s historic Williamsburg Ballroom for a festive, collaborative and lively workshop on how to create the perfect holiday greens display, from centerpieces and wreaths to outdoor floral displays. Laura Hurley from Petals and Greens in Montclair lent her floral design expertise to guests as they crafted their displays, which were made from nearly 200 pounds of fresh winter greens and dozens of holiday accessories from Glen Ridge landscaping company Kelley Garden Design.

The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge began hosting in-person events again in June with its Senior Luncheon and has continued to host events while complying with COVID-19 protocols. Those events included the “Figures of Fantasy” doll exhibit in July; “Corks, No Forks” social event, henna art luncheon and breast cancer awareness events in October; a talkback with a former UN chief of communications on Afghanistan in November; and the family-fun “Winter Wonderland” event on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Visit www.womensclubglenridge.com for more information on the events slated for 2022, as well as the club’s COVID-19 safety protocols.