287 eighth-graders graduate from Liberty Middle School

WEST ORANGE — The 287 members of the eighth-grade class at Liberty Middle School participated in a graduation ceremony on June 17, at West Orange High School.

The Liberty Choir, under the direction of Alexa Tammone, opened the ceremony with the national anthem and later performed “Light of Grace.”

Students and families were welcomed by Assistant Principal Steve Olshalsky and Principal Xavier Fitzgerald, who addressed the crowd:

“What happens to a dream deferred?”

“Now, I know that might sound like a heavy question for a middle school graduation—but it’s one that many of you have already lived through. These last few years haven’t always gone as planned. There were moments of uncertainty, of change, and even disappointment. Maybe you missed out on activities you looked forward to. Maybe you had to adjust your goals. Maybe things you dreamed of… had to wait.

But here’s what we know now:

A dream deferred is not a dream denied.

Here’s what Langston Hughes didn’t say directly—and what we have seen in you:

A deferred dream doesn’t disappear. It evolves. It strengthens. And in time, it finds its way.

To all of our eighth graders: I’ve seen your creativity in the classroom, your leadership in the hallways, and your determination on the field and in the arts. I’ve seen you reach out to one another, support your classmates, and grow into young people of character. That’s the Liberty Way.

As you move on to high school, hold onto your dreams—even the ones that haven’t come true yet. They are still yours. Don’t give up on them just because the timing isn’t perfect. Some dreams need time. And you, Liberty Lions, are just getting started.

Remember this:

Your voice matters.

Your future is wide open.

And your dreams—no matter how long they take—are always worth chasing.”

Fitzgerald recognized science teacher Vince DeJesus, who is retiring after 13 years.

Two special awards were given out.

The first, the West Orange Township Mayor’s Award for Community Service and Leadership was given to Sanvi Bhatnagar and Anya Hughes and presented by Mayor Susan McCartney.

The second award, the Liberty Lion’s Pride Award, was given to Max Lipton and Ariana Lawrence and presented by Mr. Olshalsky.

Student Council President Elizabeth Allan-Matheson addressed the crowd and Hayley A. Smiley, winner of the Creative Achievement award, read her poem “Take the Step.”

Rising West Orange High School senior and Liberty Middle School alumna Ava De Barros welcomed students to the high school, offering advice to be patient, work hard, and take advantage of the opportunities they will have.

Guidance staff Stephanie Bryson and Lauren Volpe recognized students who had achieved all A’s in eighth grade and all A’s in both seventh and eighth grade.

The awarding of diplomas then followed, and the ceremony closed with cheers for the graduates as families gathered to take photos.