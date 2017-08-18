100 years young!

By on 1 Comment

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Above, Teresa Gernitis celebrated her 100th birthday Aug. 10, at Brighton Gardens of West Orange, a senior living facility, where she was joined in the festivities by Brighton Gardens employees.

Photo Courtesy of Susan Haberman

  ,

100 years young! added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

One Response to "100 years young!"

  1. Kirstin Walsh   August 23, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Happy Birthday Teresa!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.