Councilman hosts talent show in Orange Park

ORANGE, NJ — Former at large Councilman Rayfield Morton organized a talent show in Monte Irvin Orange Park on Sunday, Aug. 20.

“I’m a lot of everything. You name it I do it,” said Morton on Sunday, Aug. 20. “We had a Gong Show in Orange Park from 2 to 7 p.m. It’s a little bit of the Apollo, ‘Gong Show’ and Rayfield Morton. It’s a new concept. It’s the same thing I’ve been doing, I just haven’t been giving away money until now.”

On Sunday, Aug. 20, Morton gave away money and prizes to three winners: a little girl in a white dress who sang her heart out and won over the audience; an older gentleman who sang a song by the Whispers classic rhythm and blues group; and a gospel singer who used her voice to ask members of the audience in the park to join her in praising God. The show also included Morton’s friend, Minister Ellis, dressing up and getting into character as “The Sandman,” made popular by the iconic tap dancer Howard “Sandman” Sims, who used to provide a little comedy at all the old “Live at the Apollo” amateur talent contests, whenever he came onstage in a clown-like get-up, to escort a performer that the audience rejected with their “boos” offstage.

Fortunately, Ellis didn’t have to go to work as the Sandman at this show because the audience didn’t boo any of the performers off the stage, including Morton, who couldn’t resist singing a song or two.

“We’re out here to support Rayfield and to keep it real for senior citizens, young kids and stuff and let them know that we can do things with love and respect,” said Lonnie Lawson, a self-described Georgia Boy from the bottom of his heart, on Sunday, Aug. 20. “This is where we came from. We’ve got 75 years standing here between us and we’ve seen all the kids and their mommas and daddies grow up and we’re glad to have them in our midst right now. It ain’t over till the rooster crows. I would love to see the young little lady win, but you’ve got to come with it. Orange is all about entertainment and always has been. But we’ve got to step it up on them, because there’s some more stuff that we’ve got to throw in that pot and get that pot right. You’ve got to put onions in it, green peppers in it, celery and, if the pot get right, then there ain’t no doubt about it.”