Day Street neighborhood has 16th Labor Day party together

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Day Street residents celebrated their neighborhood with an annual Labor Day block party on Sunday, Sept. 3. Rain or shine, the get-together has been taking place for 16 consecutive years on the Sunday before the holiday. According to Donna Salgado, a founder of the event, the party originated when many of the families had small children and getting away was difficult. Now the kids are grown and moving out but the neighborhood camaraderie remains. Each family makes a donation for the essentials like plates, forks, hot dogs and buns. Neighbors also bring a dish that is a specialty of their home.