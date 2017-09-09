NAACP plans rally in East Orange to protest racial bias

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Orange-Maplewood NAACP Unit will host a Justice and Equality Rally on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Soverel Field Park, Springdale Avenue, East Orange, in response to the recent events in Charlottesville, Va.

“Freedom isn’t free. The Oranges and Maplewood NAACP is encouraging citizens in our catchment communities of Orange, East Orange, West Orange, South Orange, Maplewood, Millburn, Livingston, Bloomfield, Belleville, Nutley and Verona to attend a ‘Justice and Equality’ rally to demonstrate that Essex County citizens will be ‘Steadfast and Immovable’ against racism, xenophobia, prejudice, hatred and discrimination in our cities, in our county, in our state and in our Nation,” said Tom Puryear, the organization’s president, Saturday, Sept. 2. “The planned rally is designed to strongly support protocols that endorse fairness, equality and equity for all citizens.”

According to Puryear, community leaders, elected officials and spiritual leaders have been invited to participate in the rally. The invited speakers will be requesting citizens to register to vote, to vote in all future elections and to stand “steadfast and immoveable” against racism and discrimination.

“The recent blatant racist behavior displayed in Charlottesville, coupled with the continued victimization against people of color that has occurred in recent months in our country, must be challenged,” said Puryear. “Essex County citizens of good will need to promote a message that demands ‘justice and equality’ for all citizens. County residents must raise our collective voices to let all know that there are citizens who are willing to rally against behaviors and activities that are designed to have a negative impact on the positive development and socialization of American citizens.

“Civil Rights organizations, spiritual leaders, community representatives, elected officials and local citizens must always stand firm against those individuals who would threaten the moral right of our communities. Those who believe in freedom must not rest until we have successfully challenged those who would attempt to impede the social and political development of all citizens.”

Call 973-675-5325 or email OrangesMaplewoodNAACP@gmail.com for more information about the Sept. 10 rally.