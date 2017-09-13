Bloomfied ceremony honors those lost on Sept. 11

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield mourned the loss of life in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center with its annual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony, on Monday. Three residents died in the tragedy: Cesar Alviar, Catherine Nardella and Daniel Rosetti. Recreation Department Director Michael Sceurman said recalling what happened made it a tough day for all Americans.

The program opened with an unusual rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung by the combined choirs of Sacred Heart Church. Father Lukasz Rokita, of Sacred Heart, gave the invocation.

“Sixteen years ago we called to your from out of the depths,” he said. “Today we ask for courage. Reach out to the survivors. May we see the divine in each person.”

Mayor Michael Venezia introduced Councilwoman Jenny Mundell, Councilmen Nicholas Joanow and Carlos Pomares, Township Administrator Matthew Watkins and Schools Superintendent Sal Goncalves.

“The day started out like any other day,” Venezia said. “Soon the sky would darken and we would be shaken and our country would be changed.

“Those that lost their lives that day have inspired others to put on a uniform and defend our country.

“The day has taught us a lesson no act of terrorism can take away from us. That we will always stand together.”

Police, fire and EMS personnel then placed three wreaths on The Green. “Amazing Grace” was sung by the combined choirs. “America the Beautiful” ended the brief ceremony.

Afterward, Sacred Heart Music Director Jennifer Behnke said “The Star-Spangled Banner” was sung in eight-part a capella. She said it had some jazz-inspired chords, and thicker, richer musical chords for a more emotional presentation.

“I was looking for something different,” she said. “Other renditions rely on musical embellishments.”