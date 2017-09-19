Memorial garden dedicated in memory of GR library trustee

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — A memorial garden on the grounds of the Glen Ridge Public Library was dedicated to former library trustee David Ginsburg on Saturday morning, Sept. 9. Ginsburg died suddenly on Feb. 3, 2016, at the age of 57.

A plaque, affixed to a large stone showing hauled from the Glen by the Public Works Department, was unveiled at the ceremony by Ginsburg’s widow, Elisabeth, and daughter, Katherine. The garden is located at the corner of the building along the steps leading to Borough Hall.

Addressing an audience of three dozen and speaking into bright sunlight, GR Library Director Jennifer Breuer said she felt privileged to have worked with Ginsburg.

“He was a supporter and library-lover whose presence is still missed,” Breuer said.

Speaking about her husband, Elisabeth said he took great pride in the library and the wonderful place that it was.

Carol Harpster, the president of the library board of trustees, said Ginsburg brought a quiet presence to the board and maintained an “old school” way of going about library business.

After his death, Harpster said the library was overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.

Borough Councilman David Lefkovits said that he and Ginsburg were often fellow-commuters on the 7:05 a.m. out of Glen Ridge, Montclair line train, to NY Penn Station.

“When we went together, we walked together and talked about whatever was on our minds. He had a sharp wit and a kind spirit. He did not suffer fools gladly. On our last walk, he indulged me on my habit of photographing the sites of New York.”

Lefkovits said nowhere was Ginsburg’s kind spirit revealed more than in his love of the library.

“He took everything seriously but himself,” Lefkovits said. “We miss him for all the things we could have accomplished with him.”

When he thought of Ginsburg, Lefkovits pictured him walking. The space that was being dedicated, he said, would be a place where walkers could rest and reflect.