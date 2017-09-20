TSTI religious school gets off to a musical start

Photo Courtesy of TSTI
Leading students at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in song are, from left, Natali Lanfir, Adam and Ben Kaplan, and Shawn Fogel.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Linda & Rudy Slucker Religious School at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange welcomed its students with a fun morning filled with song. Under the guidance of music teacher and mentor, Shawn Fogel, three teen “madrichim,” or classroom aides, led everyone in songs that set the stage for a great year ahead. Natali Lanfir of Millburn and Adam and Ben Kaplan of Maplewood work with students in grades K through 6 every week. The Kaplans have been at the Reform synagogue since their pre-school years and their mother teaches in the religious school, where Lanfir’s grandmother also teaches.

This year’s theme is “BEEing our Best!” The students will explore how Jewish values guide them to build a supportive community where everyone is celebrated and can realize their full potential. Befitting the theme, the singers displayed their best bee antennae during the song leading.

