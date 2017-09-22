Sodexo and school district help out local food pantry

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sodexo, the food service provider for the West Orange School District, answered a call for help from the Holy Trinity-West Orange Food Pantry and provided several cases of food to be distributed to its members.

Board of Education member Laura Lab saw a post on social media started by residents and district social media coordinator Perry Bashkoff asking for donations. Townwide, more than $3,000 was raised in two days and untold bags of groceries were delivered to the food pantry. Lab and Superintendent of Schools Jeff Rutzky coordinated with Sodexo manager Josh Kreutz to drop off the cases of food on Sept. 13.

“West Orange is the most amazing town,” food pantry administrator Cynthia Cumming, who also handles public relations for the WOSD, said in a press release. “We were speechless at the generosity of the community, and we are grateful for the ongoing support of the West Orange School District and Sodexo.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD