Board of Ed member Rivera has resigned her seat riverammmcidiodresigns

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Gladys Rivera, the Bloomfield Board of Education member whose legal residency was challenged after she was elected in November 2016, has resigned from the board.

In a Sept. 6 letter to Schools Superintendent Sal Goncalves, Rivera cited as the reason for her departure “various unpleasant situations and emotional distress during and into my seating as a Board of Education member.” She said her resignation was effective Aug. 23.

“I was mistakenly under the impression that by volunteering my time and efforts as a member, it was going to be a beneficial and spiritual experience,” she said. “However, all I have experienced has been aggravation, headaches, distress, and a clear observation of childish, ongoing battles between certain board members.”

Rivera’s residential eligibility had been questioned prior to the election at an October school board meeting but it only became an issue after she was elected. Board incumbent Shane Berger, who had lost his re-election bid, filed a complaint against her in the Office of Administrative Law.

Berger claimed Rivera had not been a Bloomfield resident for the requisite one year before the election. The ruling by Judge Leslie Celantano said that while Rivera’s Bloomfield residency had not been clearly established by testimony, Berger had been unable to prove his allegation. As a result, the judge took no action against Rivera. Berger then pressed his case with the state Department of Education which did not overturn Celantano’s decision.

In her resignation letter, Rivera thanked Goncalves and the administrators, “and some selective board members for the warm welcome and opportunity of allowing me to experience the positive side.” She ended with, “MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOUR GOOD WORK.”

Rivera was at the Tuesday, Sept. 12, board meeting for a few minutes but did not participate in any board business, according to Vicky Gou, the school district business administrator.

BOE President Emily Smith said she was sorry that Rivera felt compelled to resign and unwelcomed in Bloomfield.

“I don’t know if it would have helped if I had changed the seating arrangement,” Smith said in a telephone interview earlier this week. “Someone sitting next to you rather than on the other side of the table would be a different reaction.”

Smith said she was sorry that Rivera did not come to her if there were issues with the seating.

“I don’t know,” Smith said. “I have to read between the lines here. I want to commend Gladys for her service and for supporting the superintendent’s contract. All I can do is wish her the best.”

Smith said Rivera sat between Lillian Mancheno and Linda Lo.

Other board members commented on the resignation.

Dan Anderson, in a telephone interview earlier this week, said speaking only for himself and not the board, that it was important for people who run to understand what it means to be a board member and the time commitment that is required. He also said that a board member has to understand that sometimes they will have to make decisions the public will not like.

“And while board members may have political affiliations,” he said, “decisions must be made for what is most beneficial for the schools and not a particular party.”

Anderson is a past president of the Bloomfield BOE.

Board member Michael Heller said in an email he thought the board was surprised by the sudden resignation letter which was directed to the superintendent and not the board president.

“Service on a board of education is an honor and privilege,” he said. “To do it well requires a lot of time from dedicated, elected volunteers. It is not something that someone should pursue if they cannot meet the necessary time commitment to be a contributory, participant board member.”

Board member Jill Fischman said BOE candidates do not always consider the level of commitment required by this voluntary position.

“This is a big commitment and I like to see things through,” she said in an email. “To be a good member is very time consuming between meetings, preparing for meetings, committee meetings, home and school meetings, community events, NJ School Board Association trainings and for me, add on two state-level committees.”

Former board member Berger also commented.

“This is a situation where there are no winners,” he said in an email, “but many lessons learned about the ‘system.’”

Guo said that the board must make an appointment within 65 days of the resignation, Aug. 23, “or on or around Oct. 27. The appointed member will serve 1 year or until the Organization meeting in January 2019.”

Once the opening is advertised, the candidates will be screened by the board, she said. This will be followed by public interviews, followed by the selection and swearing-in.