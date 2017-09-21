Bloomfield funeral home wins award for excellence

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home, in Bloomfield, has received a 2017 Pursuit of Excellence Award from the National Funeral Directors Association. Only 165 firms from around the world received this recognition, placing Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home among an elite group of funeral-service providers. Pursuit of Excellence Award recipients raise the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards and providing unsurpassed service to families and communities.

To earn an NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award, a participating funeral home must meet or exceed business standards set forth by the program and demonstrate proficiency in key areas of funeral service, such as compliance with state and federal regulations; providing ongoing education and professional development opportunities for staff; offering outstanding programs and resources to bereaved families; maintaining an active level of involvement within the community; participating and actively serving in the funeral service profession; and promoting funeral home services through a variety of marketing, advertising and public relations programs. Participants are also required to adhere to a pledge of ethical practices.

“Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home’s voluntary participation in the Pursuit of Excellence Award program reflects a clear determination to exceed the expectations of those they serve,” said NFDA Chief Executive Officer Christine Pepper. “This prestigious recognition assures families of the high-quality, compassionate service they will receive the moment they walk through the funeral home’s front door.”

“We are truly honored to receive such a prestigious award. Having recently purchased the funeral home from the Halpin family in 2014, and to most recently moving to Bloomfield, this award shows our commitment to the Bloomfield community and to the families that put their trust in us during their most difficult time,” said owner/manager and certified preplanning consultant Daniel Bitecola III.

More information about the NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award program can be found on the association’s website, www.nfda.org/pursuitofexcellence.

National Funeral Directors Association is the world’s leading and largest funeral service association, serving 19,700 individual members who represent more than 10,000 funeral homes in the United States and 39 countries around the world.

The Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home is located at 1284 Broad St., in the Brookdale section of Bloomfield. They can be reached 24 hours a day at 973-338-5900, or visit them on the web at www.BrookdaleFH.com.