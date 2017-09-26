Ciallella is named a trustee at Essex County College

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Ralph J. Ciallella, of Belleville, the recently retired Essex County administrator, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees at Essex County College.

Ciallella was county administrator for six years until his retirement earlier this year. He previously worked as deputy county administrator, and before that was deputy director of the North Ward Center Inc. in Newark.

He was recently sworn-in as a college trustee. His term runs through Oct. 31, 2020. He was nominated to the trustee post by Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr.

“I believe Essex County College is a true county jewel, providing great opportunities for our residents. I look forward to lending my expertise in helping to make sure the college continues to flourish and grow,” said Ciallella.

Born and raised in Newark, Ciallella resides in Belleville. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a minor in accounting, from William Paterson College, now University.