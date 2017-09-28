Nutley Male Athlete of the Month

Nicholas Mainiero, NHS senior, Football

Nutley is a small town. You’ve been playing with the same guys since you’ve been young.

What’s that like?

I’ve been playing with the same guys since I was in third grade, playing for the Nutley Junior Raiders. And all I can say is: it’s special. These guys are my best friends and the memories we created throughout the years are memories I will never forget. Our bond is unbreakable.

You play offense and defense. Which do you like better?

Offense. I like to score — there is nothing else like it.

How do you gear up for a game? Any special meals or superstitions?

The night before the game I usually try to watch some film on the opposing team. I don’t really have any special

meals or superstitions, but I definitely pray for health.

Looking back on your career, what’s your favorite memory?

My favorite memory that I’ll never forget happened when I was in fourth grade. We were playing West Essex in the playoffs and our starting quarterback got taken out of the game with about a minute to go. My coach turned to me to throw a pass. This ended up being the game winning touchdown that I threw to one of my teammates. This feeling was incredible and turned into a feeling I will never forget. I have been blessed with 10 years of GREAT moments.

What’s your favorite college or professional football team? Your favorite player?

My favorite college football team is The Florida Gators. My favorite professional football team is The New York Giants. A player growing up that I idolized was Tim Tebow, quarterback of The Gators from 2006-2008. This was the reason I started loving the Gators and still love them to this day.

What music are you listening to these days?

I mostly listen to rap/hip-hop.

If you won a lottery and the prize was any car in the world, what would you get?

I would get a Ferrari Enzo because of the speed and amazing look.

What superhero would you like to hang out with?

Batman, because he is a great symbol, an idea that anyone can be a hero.

“Nick, a senior captain, is a hard worker and focused. He is an extremely tough running back who always finds a way to work for extra yards every time he catches the ball. Always puts the team first. Nick is a player who I can always count on, both on and off the field.” — Head coach Steve DiGregorio