Green Hill helps Kessler raise $150K

This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — Green Hill Senior Living in West Orange teamed up to help The Kessler Foundation raise $150,000 at the 16th annual Stroll and Roll on Sunday, Sept. 24. Photos Courtesy of Amy Simon