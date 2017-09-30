Green Hill helps Kessler raise $150K

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Green Hill Senior Living in West Orange teamed up to help The Kessler Foundation raise $150,000 at the 16th annual Stroll and Roll on Sunday, Sept. 24.

