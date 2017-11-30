BHS tradition: Key Club, Builder’s Club fete seniors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Key Club held its annual Thanksgiving luncheon for seniors on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in the high school cafeteria. Thanksgiving has to be the most traditional holiday on the calendar and as in past years, Key Club members, with the assistance of Builders Club members from the middle school, greeted their arriving guests and then efficiently swarmed the tables offering beverages and turkey meals.

While a contingent of teachers in the kitchen prepared trays of food to be carried by older students, entertainment in the dining room was provided by two groups, Select Strings and the Madrigals. The advisors for the Key Club are math teacher Alexandra Gasparri and history teacher Desiree Testa; advisors for the Builders Club are math teachers Jackie Grasso and Sarah Massey.

A relatively significant number of luncheon guests had themselves attended and graduated from BHS. Breaking with our own tradition, it is only these former students who have been included in this pictorial. Additional photographs on Page 3.