Township gears up for toy drives and holiday parties

IRVINGTON, NJ — The holiday season is here and the Rotary Club of Irvington has launched its annual Spirit of Sharing Holiday Toy Drive, and the Friends of the Irvington Public Library are gearing up for their annual Holiday Party.

“Please donate an unwrapped new toy to the Irvington Public Library for its annual ‘Spirit of Sharing Toy Drive,’” said Allison Bryant, the president of both the Rotary Club of Irvington and the Friends of the Irvington Public Library, in an email blast Monday, Dec. 4. “Your toy or toys should be donated by Tuesday, Dec. 12, to the (Irvington Public Library). Your support, time and participation are truly appreciated.”

Bryant, who also runs a food pantry that caters to the needs of Irvington residents when she’s not busy with the Rotary Club and library, said all her volunteer work is a labor of love. She is also the immediate past president of the New Jersey Library Trustee Association.

“Our Rotary Club, we always donate toys to the (Irvington Public Library) Holiday Party,” said Bryant. “Just drop off a new, unwrapped toy. It’s always crowded at our Holiday Party. Kids are constantly receiving something from the library in the summer months and the rest of the year.”

According to Bryant, the Friends of the Irvington Public Library support and promote the Irvington Public Library and its programs and resources through advocacy and fundraising efforts. She said the group is currently seeking more members.

“A lot of libraries have friends organizations, especially in the more affluent suburban areas. People in the urban communities need to become friends, because they use the libraries more than they do in the more affluent suburban communities.”

And while money isn’t everything, Bryant said the desire to give is what’s important, regardless of where you live, where you work, what you give or how much you give.

“In affluent areas, they can raise more money,” said Bryant. “We have this annual Holiday Party every year, giving out toys and food. We have the Book Drive; the Book Festival, where we give them back packs and different prizes and things. That costs a lot of money to do that.”

When it comes to the food pantry, Bryant said giving and getting can sometimes turn out to be the same thing.

“Then, when we have the Food Drive, patrons that come to the libraries in Essex County donate food to your local food pantry,” said Bryant. “Libraries in Millburn and Newark, Maplewood, South Orange — they got gobs of donations. Maybe half of the people that come to the library come to my pantry.”

Bryant said that’s because the large turnout for her food pantry giveaways mirrors the free services available to township residents at the Irvington Public Library.

“The library is doing more for them than they can do for themselves, because they don’t have Wi-Fi or computers at home,” said Bryant. “The library is more than just a place to come and take out books. (There’s) always something going on at the library. Some libraries have so many different services going on. People need to realize that they are truly friends of the library because, in some way, shape or form, they are benefitting from the library.”

For more information about the Rotary Club of Irvington or making a donation to the annual Spirit of Sharing Holiday Toy Drive, call 973-373-5930. To join the Friends of Irvington Public Library, contact library Director Jeanetta Singleton at 973-372-6400.