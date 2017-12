WOFD honors exception firefighters

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — At its annual awards dinner on Dec. 8, the West Orange Fire Department swore in five new firefighters and presented 22 awards to fire department personnel in recognition of their service and commitment to the residents of West Orange.

Fire Capt. Abdur Yasin was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; Fire Capt. Donald Peters was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; Fire Capt. John Gibson was awarded two Life Saving Commendations and an EMS Citation; Fire Capt. Stephen Ameli was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; Firefighter Daniel Carrion was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; Firefighter Frank Noborine was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; Firefighter Gabriel Gatto was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; Firefighter Glen Coppola was awarded a Life Saving Commendation and an EMS Citation; Firefighter Jason Fregans was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; Firefighter John Casiero was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; Firefighter Jonathan Jenkins was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; Firefighter Joseph Matarazzo was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; Firefighter Joshua Riley was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; Firefighter Leon Sederwall was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; Firefighter Michael Reilly was awarded an EMS Citation; Firefighter Omar Guzman was awarded a Life Saving Commendation and a Special Citation; Firefighter Ryan Ciccaglione was awarded a Life Saving Commendation; and Firefighter Sean Hector was awarded an EMS Citation.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange