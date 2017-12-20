DiVincenzo kicks off his re-election campaign

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Accompanied by elected officials and community leaders from across the state, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., at microphone, kicked off his re-election campaign for Essex County executive in Veterans Memorial Park in Newark on Monday, Dec. 11. Among those endorsing DiVincenzo at the event were U.S. Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, Gov.-elect Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov.-elect Sheila Oliver, NJ State Senate President Steve Sweeney, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Essex County Democratic Committee Chairman Leroy Jones. Pictured behind DiVincenzo are, from left, Murphy, NJ State Sen. Teresa Ruiz, Sheriff Armando Fontoura, Oliver and Baraka.