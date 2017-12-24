CPC Christmas concert proves a testimony of personal and familial triumph

Photo by Chris Sykes

The Rev. George Sykes leads his S3 Music Review singers during the Christmas concert at Christian Pentecostal Church on Sunday, Dec. 17.IRVINGTON, NJ — George Sykes a gospel music artist and the chief executive officer of S3 Music Review, hosted a Christmas concert at Christian Pentecostal Church on Clinton Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 17, with children ages 3 to 5 as featured performers.

The children stole the show when they turned a song meant to be a into a solo pounded out to the thumping bass and beat Sykes provided. Later, the Rev. Louise Scott-Rountree of Good Neighbor Baptist Church, manager of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s Office of Clergy Affairs, presented Sykes with the World Gospel Music Association Minister of Music Certificate.

“I have every CD he’s ever made. I listen to them and he’s right about having your own, because you can’t depend on man to feed you,” said Scott-Rountree on Sunday, Dec. 17. “He has served and proven his gift in the ministry of sacred music. The organization (World Gospel Music Association) recognizes his ability.”

Also at the event, Irvington Neighborhood Director Deborah Simpkins gave a tearful testimonial about the challenges she and her husband, Christian rapper Deacon Don Dy-Dy, and their family were faced with this year. Their son, Dyshawn L. Simpkins, 19, was shot and killed along with Keeayre Griffin, 29, on Friday, June 9, in a double homicide on Hollywood Street.

According to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Dyshawn was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 a.m. Griffin was was transported to East Orange General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:27 a.m.

“A third male, whose identity is being withheld for security reasons, suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and is being treated at an area hospital,” said Fennelly on Friday, June 9.

The crime is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Task Force and the East Orange Police Department.

Dyshawn’s father has released a double CD set titled “Spiritual Ammo” since the death. At the Christmas concert, his mother “claimed victory,” despite the family’s loss, and her husband said his faith is part of the reason he named his album “Spiritual Ammo.”

“’Spiritual Ammo’ is ammunition against the enemy, ammunition against negativity in this world and what’s going on and mentality of the youth,” he said Sunday, Dec. 17. “I come from the streets, so I understand the mentality. So ‘Spiritual Ammo’ is for you to have those weapons for you to overcome obstacles and negativity that’s out there in the world.

“It’s designed for us, as a culture, to cater into the negativity, but with ‘Spiritual Ammo,’ you can have a positive outlook, overcome the madness, overcome the struggle, overcome the pain and escape the madness and reach your full potential to what God called you to do.”