West Orange High School pep rally launches winter sports season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The winter sports season at West Orange High School officially kicked off Dec. 14 with a rowdy pep rally featuring the WOHS cheerleaders, bowling, swimming, boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball, ice hockey and wrestling teams. The boys’ and girls’ step teams also made special appearances.

Teams performed skits or dance routines that got the audience cheering. Athletic Director Ron Bligh and the winter sports coaches announced all team members who made honor roll — all A’s and B’s — and Principal’s Honor Roll — all A’s — and a long line formed in center court.

Junior girls’ basketball phenom Mya Bembry, recently named by NJ.com as a player to watch this season, was recognized along with sophomore Natalie Nevins and senior Maurice Williams, who were named top girls’ and boys’ soccer players by NJ.com.

The enthusiastic evening set the tone for what teams hope will be a strong season for West Orange High School sports.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD