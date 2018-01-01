WSOU collects more than 350 pounds of food for local food bank

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — As part of its commitment to community service, student-run WSOU 89.5 FM at Seton Hall University continued its annual participation in the “Students Change Hunger” program, collecting more than 350 pounds of food for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. WSOU became involved with Students Change Hunger because of the tremendous need in the market the station serves. In New Jersey alone, more than 1.3 million people require food assistance. When New York City is factored in, many people within WSOU’s coverage area are impacted by not having enough to eat.

“One of the things we learn at WSOU is that broadcasters have a decades-long tradition of helping their communities of license,” station manager Alicia Campos said. “Our annual food drive for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey is one of the ways we give back to community we serve. Radio isn’t just about entertaining, it is also about partnering with others to make a difference within your listening area.”

WSOU general manager Mark Maben noted that the staff’s participation in Students Change Hunger is a reflection of WSOU’s and Seton Hall’s culture of servant-leadership and helping those in need.

“The students at our radio station are truly committed to making a difference,” Maben said. “It is always inspiring to see what a small group of motivated students can do.”