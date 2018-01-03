Washington students commit to ‘reading s’more’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Washington Elementary School students participated in an indoor campout to support literacy growth. The building initiative is to promote reading in all forms: read alouds, read to self, partner reads and reading for fun. Students and staff dressed in camping attire and “camped out” in the indoor campsite. The entire gymnasium was transformed into a forest, including some furry critters and a stream filled with fish.

Principal Marie DeMaio and reading specialist Wendi Giuliano said that the day was a huge success. Every student committed to “reading s’more” in the new year as they ended the campout with some camp songs and gooey s’mores treats.

Photos Courtesy of Wendi Giuliano