Four windows earn honors in 2017 competition

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The winners of the annual holiday window display competition among 13 downtown storefronts were announced by the Bloomfield Center Alliance on Dec. 26.

Judges selected Gail Ann’s Beauty Salon for the second straight year while the “people’s choice” winner, as determined by online voting, was Ricciardi Brothers Paints. The salon is located at 275 Glenwood Ave. and the paint supply store is at 287 Bloomfield Ave. Play Money Goods, at 55 Washington St., and The Wooden Spoon Southern Kitchen and Saloon, 285 Glenwood Ave. both received honorable mentions.

At Ricciardi Brothers, employee Jason Johnson said the display — an interior/exterior view of a home trimmed for the holidays with a Christmas tree and gifts in the living room and a decorated log “outside” — was his idea. He and assistant manager Alex Realtto assembled it. Johnson said he thought just to try something different with the design.

“Last year we didn’t fare well,” he said.

But this year 144 people voted for the store. It will now receive a plaque from the BCA.

Johnson said the store changes its window displays regularly to reflect the seasons but thought there could be other holiday competitions.

“A Memorial Day competition would be good,” he said. “I’m a strong supporter of the military. They don’t get enough recognition. Some don’t see their wife and kids for three years. I see mine every day.”

At the beauty salon, the brains behind the design was Danielle Da Silva, Gail Ann’s niece. Da Silva said she had the idea for the display since last year. It showed Santa going over a gift list while his hair was being groomed. “Time Out” kids were dressed as elves. Last year, they were kids busy with presents. But their in-between, summertime gig is posing for Da Silva’s father at antique car shows.

Betty Da Silva, Danielle’s mother, said she was happy to hear Ricciardi did well.

“I loved their window display last year,” she said. “It was so pretty. When we saw the winners this year, we congratulated them. They did an adorable job.”

But she did not think having another holiday competition, other than the one at Christmas, was a good idea.

“It’s hard work,” she said of preparing a display. “Certain clothing items we used were handmade. We came in on days off to prepare, too.”

Pointing to the Lackawanna train station across the street, she said people from the train station could see the welcoming sight of their display. One commuter commented as much. But when the holidays were over, plants could be put in the window for some sun.