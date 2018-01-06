Actor John Amos reads his new book to children at Orange school

Photo by Chris Sykes

From left, Montclair Child Development Center Deputy Director of Operations Roslyn Terry, Orange at large Councilwoman Donna K. Williams and Montclair Child Development Center front desk engagement clerk Hitomi Rogers stand behind of a mockup of East Orange native and actor John Amos’ children’s book ‘A World Without Color,’ following the ‘Good Times’ television program star’s appearance at the Head Start Pre-Kindergarten school on Thursday, Dec. 14. Amos came out and read his book to the students and discussed its meaning and purpose with them.ORANGE, NJ — East Orange native son, actor and author John Amos stopped by the Montclair Child Development Center in Orange on Thursday, Dec. 14, to read his book, “A World Without Color,” to the pre-K students attending the Head Start school and to promote literacy, education and help them with their ongoing annual registration drive.

“Head Start programs are free. They are the best pre-K programs in the country today, yesterday and tomorrow,” Roslyn Terry, Montclair Child Development Center’s deputy director of operations, said Thursday, Dec. 14. “Right now, at Montclair Child Development Center, we have room for more children, so we would love to have more parents come in to see our program. We’re one of the largest and oldest programs in Orange. We’d love to have more people come in. We have alumni in the high school; we have alumni who work for the government now. So we’d love to start another generation of Orange children.”

At-large Councilwoman Donna K. Williams described Montclair Child Development Center as “Orange’s best-kept secret that doesn’t really want to be secret.” She said Amos’ visit was both a blessing and a public relations opportunity for the school.

“John Amos was here today. Depending on your age, John Amos is known for different reasons. At my age, John Amos was from ‘Good Times.’ He was America’s dad. He was Kunta Kinte as an adult in ‘Roots’ and he’s been on Broadway and he’s an acclaimed actor and spokesperson,” said Terry on Thursday, Dec. 14. “He was here. He asked to come here.”

Williams said the best thing about Amos, besides his talent and fame, is the fact that “he’s a next-door neighbor, born and raised in East Orange.” Terry said the other great thing about Amos is he really does believe in the old theater adage “the show must go on” and he proved that by coming out to Montclair Child Development Center to read his new children’s book to the students, despite the fact that it had snowed overnight and there was still snow on the ground when school opened that day.

But Terry said she never had any doubt that Amos would come.

“When we asked him to come to the Montclair Child Development Center, he was more than glad,” she said. “He came in, no matter the snow, and read to the children and the staff. The children had multiple questions. They were paying attention, which is part of what we do. We make sure our children listen, pay attention, and ask questions. They think cognitively.”

When it comes to cognition, cognitive development and what it takes for an author such as Amos to write a book that appeals to children of all ages, especially preschoolers, Kimberly Barnes, the Montclair Child Development Center Education site supervisor, said the actor-turned-author got it right.

“It’s about the cognitive development of the child individual,” said Barnes on Thursday, Dec. 14. “So John Amos was reading a book that had visuals, but the visuals were in black and white. So he used his message of color. He said every time he mentioned a color, the kids were to mimic him, and that’s how he caught the different age of the children by using the word ‘color.’ He said: ‘I see green, I see blue,’ and the kids connected to that.”

Barnes said Amos undoubtedly put some thought into his book and there “clearly was a method to his madness.”

“So he used a specific cognitive development and added auditory message to deal with different children, even though they were 3, 4 and 5 years old,” said Barnes. “He was able to keep the kids’ attention by using that method. It was very good and he was animated; that’s another part that keeps kids engaged. He used animation. He had a nice voice. He had that voice from ‘Good Times’ and that kept the kids animated. He used his voice.”

Williams said she was more attracted to the message of Amos’ book than his acting skills.

“Looking at the title, ‘A World Without Color,’ that’s more of us seeing ourselves as individuals and not seeing ourselves as black, white, Asian, Latino or whatever,” said Williams on Thursday, Dec. 14. “We’re supposed to be the post-racial generation. Kids see each other and that’s where this book seems perfect and seamless. When children come together, they see each other; they don’t see different problems that we have today. We, as adults, begin to complicate things with problems and bring in issues that kids don’t and that’s one of the good things about them. They’re like sponges; they adapt or learn really quickly, but they can pick up on our negative lessons, too, which is why it’s good to have a book like this.”

Terry said Williams was correct and that’s one of the reasons why they gave her one of Amos’ autographed books, which he donated to Montclair Child Development Center children and adults, too.

“In terms of children’s growth and … brain development, at this age, they seem to take in more; their imagination is more active now than it would be in a few years, so it’s important to start with that foundation,” said Terry. “We’re going to add the books John Amos gave us to our library and give some to the students to take home to their parents, so their parents can also understand what it is that we’re doing. Spread the message.”

To learn more about Montclair Child Development Center, visit www.mcdcnj.org or call 973-674-0166.