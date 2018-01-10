Donaldson in court but no trial date is picked

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A hearing date of Feb. 16 was given to former Bloomfield High School running coach and teacher, Leo Donaldson, and his husband and co-defendant, Bradley, by Newark Superior Court Judge Richard Sules on Monday, Jan. 8.

A trial date for the Donaldsons is suppose to be determined on Feb. 16. But that expectation has been postponed at previous hearings as more time has been requested by the defense to consider evidence.

Defense attorney Josh Forsman, standing in for Leo Donaldson’s attorney, Tim Smith, said additional time was required to examine grand jury information and a diagram drawn during an interview with a juvenile. Leo Donaldson has been indicted on 36 counts including aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Bradley Donaldson, whose attorney is Frank Arleo, has been indicted on one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Essex County Prosecutor Celeste Montesino. She consented to the new date.

Both Donaldsons appeared in court unshaven, wearing green, winter jackets. Sules asked Forsman if a trial date will be set at the next hearing.

“If all the ducks come in,” Forsman replied.