Incoming freshman families ‘Transition to WOHS’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Incoming freshman and their families had the opportunity to meet with district supervisors, learn about freshman curriculum and course choices, and ask questions of guidance department personnel at the “Transition to West Orange High School” event on Jan. 9.

The evening was a new approach to the “Curriculum Night” previously offered to provide information on course offerings at the high school. At 6 p.m. students and parents attended a curriculum fair featuring all district supervisors and information regarding freshman courses. Guidance staff met with families in the auditorium at 7 p.m. to discuss course and graduation requirements, drop block scheduling, and electives.

“There was great content and information at the curriculum fair,” one parent said, according to a press release from the district. “There are amazing opportunities for freshmen to choose interesting electives that will support learning in … technology and ‘real life,’ and we love that freshmen work with counselors to build a resume and continue to do that through senior year.”

Liberty and Roosevelt middle school staff had already begun the process of course and curriculum selection with students, though not all parents were aware of that.

One parent expressed frustration, noting that “the kids have gotten a ton of this information at school already, but parents are hearing this for the first time. If your kid isn’t telling you everything, then you are way out of the loop.”

Students, parents/guardians, teachers and guidance counselors will determine course placement for each student over the next few weeks.

“WOHS did a great job explaining the courses, expectations and elective opportunities for students,” incoming freshman parent Lee Sutton said in the press release. “The night helped to lower the anxiety we feel about the changes ahead. My daughter is super excited to move up to high school and I look forward to the next four years.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD