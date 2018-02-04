Relay for Life is ready for 12th annual event

NUTLEY, NJ — After losing her husband to a rare form of appendix cancer, Tammi Trible turned to Relay for Life to honor her husband’s fight against the disease. In its 12th year, Trible’s organized team, “Walking In Faith,” will again participate in Nutley’s Relay For Life.

“Relay For Life of Nutley is a life-changing event that gives everyone in our community a chance to celebrate the lives of people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against the disease,” Trible told the Nutley Journal over email on Jan. 14.

This year, Trible has set her goal to raise $10,000 for the American Cancer Society, a nationwide voluntary organization dedicated to eliminating cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2017, there were an estimated 1,688,780 new cancer cases diagnosed, and 600,920 cancer deaths in the U.S.

While the event is a signature fundraiser of the American Cancer Society, organized in 5,200 communities and 27 countries, it is a staple to the Nutley community.

“The enthusiasm and the deeds don’t diminish over the year,” Commissioner Mauro Tucci told the Nutley Journal on Jan. 19. “It is a wonderful event.”

Tucci noted that the money raised does not only go toward cancer research, but supports individual victims through financing wigs, counseling and other services.

“The Nutley money raised is not only directed toward Nutley people, but everyone in need,” Tucci said.

Steven Cavanaugh, organizer for the Northeast Region of the American Cancer Society, told the Nutley Journal that the township has currently raised over $7,000 for this year’s relay, and has already retained 12 teams with 34 participants registered.

Last year, the township raised over $84,000, and, in its 12-year history, more than $1,000,000 has been raised, Cavanaugh said.

While the final event will be held Friday, May 18. at DeMuro Park, seven events are scheduled leading up to the final day.

The culminating relay has team members walk around the track at DeMuro Park, having a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps.

Various events building up to the relay all have different themes, but aim to garner support and excitement throughout the township.

The kick-off party will be held Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation building located at 44 Park Ave.

Between 80 and 100 people are expected, Tucci told the Nutley Journal.

“The kick-off celebration creates an excitement within the community about our upcoming Relay event,” Trible said.

The theme for this year’s kick-off party is Passport to Hope.

“Travel allows us to inspire each other through different experiences,” Trible told the Nutley Journal. “Having a passport means you’re headed somewhere exciting, somewhere you want to be, a moment that you want to hold onto for a lifetime,” she said. “Passport to Hope is an exciting and fun theme for our relay teams this year.”