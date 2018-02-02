Essex Ed forecasts an early spring

Photo Courtesy of Glen Frieson

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County announced that Essex Ed, resident groundhog at the Turtle Back Zoo, did not see his shadow on Groundhog Day, Friday, Feb. 2. The Groundhog Day legend states that if the groundhog does not see his shadow, warmer spring weather will arrive earlier. In addition, Essex Ed predicted the New England Patriots would defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in this year’s Super Bowl.

