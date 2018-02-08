Glen Ridge Women’s Club holding virtual food drive

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — For the third year, The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, which is based in Hillside, are partners in sponsoring The Glen Ridge Virtual Food Drive.

Why the community FoodBank of New Jersey?

• Best for fighting hunger in NJ. Supports 900,000 people and the 1 in 7 NJ kids who are hungry every day. $1 buys $8 of food.

• Big player in national disasters. Due to its distribution expertise, a main warehouse the size of five football fields, and proximity to a major airport, CFBNJ was a leader, working with Feeding America, to address the Hurricane disasters in Houston, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Why a virtual food drive?

• Get community involvement in fighting hunger — when/ where needed.

• Fun for involving kids in “shopping” for food to fight hunger on our Virtual Food Drive site.

To join our Virtual Food Drive you will find a link on the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge website.

The Women’s Club has raised $5,000 in the past and the members seek to double that amount during this year’s drive.