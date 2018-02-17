EO Recreation Department charts a new direction

EAST ORANGE, NJ — According to Victoria Lewis, supervisor for the East Orange Recreation Department, an exciting schedule of recreational events and activities for winter is on tap, designed to reflect what Mayor Ted Green has in store for the city.

The new administration’s mission statement is: “One city, one community, one goal equals progress,” and Lewis said her department is ready to carry out the Green’s vision for the city, especially for the youth. Part of that new direction is without former Recreation Department Director Osner Charles, who was not re-appointed at the city council’s reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 1.

Charles had been promoted to director of Recreation Department and Cultural Affairs by former Mayor Lester Taylor a few months into his first year of office and served in the role for the last three years. Green has repeatedly said youth will be a top priority in his administration. According to a spokesperson for the Green administration, Rene Muhammad is now the acting director of recreation and cultural affairs in East Orange.

“We always, always have new events and activities coming up for the kids in the community,” said Lewis on Monday, Jan. 15. “Of course, our swim program is ongoing; our Saturday Bowling program; we have Boys and Girls Basketball; we have Biddy Ball that is going on and we have a food program going on for kids after school. One day a week, we teach them. They do have a project (where) they actually make something. It’s like a cooking class: Intro to Cooking. So we’re doing good things.”

Lewis said the new programs are being conducted in conjunction with existing signature programs that the city has been running for years.

“Tutoring, cheerleading, our after school Rec Smart programs,” said Lewis. “We have a lot of things going on. We’re keeping them busy.”