Reps recognized for ‘Safe Stop NJ’ efforts

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Representatives from the West Orange High School, West Orange Human Relations Commission and West Orange Police Department are recognized Feb. 14 at the school for the work they have done to bring the “Safe Stop NJ” program to West Orange. The program focuses on education and training to ensure that all traffic stops end safely for everyone involved.

Pictured, from left, are WOHS teacher Jacqueline Cruz, WOPD Officer Edwin Diaz, West Orange School District supervisor of health and physical education Kevin Alvine, WOHS teachers William Urbanski and Brian Dillon, WOPD Lt. Kevin Bolen, WOHS teachers Dave Joisil and Kailee Beal, WOPD Officer Bret Wagner and HRC Chairwoman Tammy Williams.