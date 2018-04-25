Mayor introduces ‘Tony’s Angels’ at State of Township Address

IRVINGTON, NJ — Earlier this year, at Mayor Tony Vauss’ fourth annual State of the Township Address, Leroy Jones, chairman of both the East Orange and Essex County Democratic committees, remarked that Mayor Tony Vauss’ talents for theatricality and showmanship could have earned him an Academy Award.

“You know the Academy Awards are coming March 4, and I would not be surprised if there is a nomination for film editing and style and who else would be a recipient but our good Mayor Tony Vauss? I do have to say that,” said Jones on Friday, Feb. 23.

And at that address, along with Vauss’ video tribute to former U.S. President Barack Obama and a recap of the township’s 2017 Tree-Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Spectacular, the mayor unveiled his “Tony’s Angels” video clip, featuring his Team Irvington Strong 2014 running mates, incumbent councilwomen Renee Burgess, October Hudley and Charnette Frederic. The video was an homage to the old “Charlie’s Angels” hit TV show from the 1970s.

Vauss is running for re-election on Tuesday, May 8, with his “angels,” and said he always feels like a real-life “Charlie,” who’s lucky to have his three angels on his side.

“Back when I was running for mayor in 2014, I knew that I was going to win, because I was running with three dynamic, intelligent, accomplished women,” said Vauss on Friday, Feb. 23. “Once upon a time, there were three sophisticated women who entered into Irvington politics and they were each assigned very hazardous duties. But I took them away from that and now they work with me. My name is Tony.”

Vauss’ “Tony’s Angels” video was so compelling, Mary Terrell, president of the 1 Linden Avenue Tenants Association, and her friends, Vivian Prescott and Elizabeth Sheppard, said they wanted to be angels, too.

“I thought, as usual, the State of the Township Address was awesome,” said Terrell on Friday, Feb. 23. “He has set high standards and he is meeting all the standards. He has done everything that he said he was going to do. I’m certainly going to vote for him again.”

Prescott is a proud township homeowner who agreed with Terrell that four more years of Vauss and his “angels” would be a very good thing for Irvington.

“I’ve lived in Irvington for 35 years and I’m pleased with the progress that Mayor Vauss has made in the last four years,” said Prescott on Friday, Feb. 23. “So many times, I tried to sell my house and move but, right now, I’m confident that we are moving forward and things are getting better in Irvington.”

Sheppard said she’s an Irvington homeowner, too, and is glad Vauss has been mayor for the last four years, and is looking forward to him serving four more years.

“I like the way that the mayor has done with the city,” said Sheppard on Friday, Feb. 23.

Vauss said that’s what he likes to hear from his constituents.

“As you see, here in Irvington, we believe in One Team One Dream. … There’s no separation here. We’re all family and we work as one in the township of Irvington,” Vauss said.