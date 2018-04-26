WOHS Senior Citizen Prom unites young and old

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual West Orange High School Senior Citizen Prom was held April 18, and it was difficult to tell who was having more fun: the students or the seniors.

Senior citizens from across West Orange enjoyed a free evening of dining and dancing that included performances by the girls’ and boys’ step teams, vocal performances, and lots of laughs. The annual event is coordinated by the Student Council, National Honor Society and West Orange Township. Live music was provided by the students as well DJ ’50s and ’60s favorites.

The food was catered by Sodexo and the students and seniors enjoyed getting to know one another as two generations came together in an atmosphere of mutual respect and admiration.

“I love this event and our students look forward to this event every year,” WOHS Principal Hayden Moore said. “It’s an excellent way to connect the younger generation with our senior citizens. It breaks down barriers, builds friendships and trust, and lets the community know what a great group of kids we have at the high school.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD